EPISODE 374: PERILOUS PROTOCOLS
The HighWire with Del Bigtree
Published 20 hours ago

‘Protocol 7’ Director and Lead Actress Talk Coming Release; Jefferey Jaxen Reports on the perils of microplastics, the NIH FOIA Scandal, and The Digital ID Debate heats up in Australia; Can two simple supplements slow or even stop Alzheimer’s?


Guests: Andrew Wakefield, Emmy Robbin, Dr. Michael Nehls

