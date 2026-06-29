JESUS MEETS YOU ONE ON ONE ~ PASTOR CHARLES LAWSON-JUNE 29 2026

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Throughout the Gospel, the Lord Jesus Christ Deals with Individual People and Confronts Religion. The Presence of the Holy Spirit in the House of God is Dependent on Who is Glorified. And, as Jesus Offered Judas Ample Opportunities to Opt Out of His Treacherous Designs, Even So He Repeatedly Appeals to Us to Keep to His Will and His Way.