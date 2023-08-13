Create New Account
P.2 Mini Mullein Tea Chat: Stray kitten; Below my navel; Taipan helicopter tragedy; Drag-Queen story times; Wokeness; Cat self-identification; Praise for John Flint; Baby-boomers MVI_3587,89merged
EK the Urban Yeti
Watch P.1 here: https://www.brighteon.com/4b8580ff-4a3e-4416-b52d-4929b7117728

Watch P.3 here: https://www.brighteon.com/609b2bb7-71f8-44ee-bd9d-ffc227c6a33d

It’s the day I start fresh with my intensely strong brew of mullein tea, and chat about what’s on my mind. I do not self-identify as a cat, although I may turn into a bulb of garlic, the way I’m going.

Keywords
healthfoodgardenlifegarlicmedicineculturemasculinitypotatoesfemininityhomerecipesparsleyaloe verabamboodovessunday timesbird-feedermullein teastray cats

