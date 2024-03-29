DeSantis talks anti-squatter plan, RFK Jr., Disney, Biden and more with Eric Bolling Newsmax

Newsmax with Eric Bolling | DeSantis talks anti-squatter plan, RFK Jr., Disney, Biden and more. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis joins "Eric Bolling The Balance" to discuss his state's mission to hold "squatters" accountable, the 2024 election, RFK Jr.'s candidacy, the Biden agenda, DeSantis' saga with Disney, and more.
