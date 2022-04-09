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Sergey Boatsman Korotkikh, Neo-Nazi member of Azov, posted a video, The BOATSMAN BOYS in Bucha. 6 second mark you can hear "There are guys without blue armbands, Can I Shoot Them?, "Fuck Yeah" 040322
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165 views • April 09, 2022
https://twitter.com/i/status/1510635133627514881
Neo-Nazi & member of Azov, posted a video titled "The BOATSMAN BOYS in Bucha". At the 6 second mark you can clearly hear the dialogue:
"There are guys without blue armbands, can I shoot them?"
"Fuck yeah"
Neo-Nazi & member of Azov, posted a video titled "The BOATSMAN BOYS in Bucha". At the 6 second mark you can clearly hear the dialogue:
"There are guys without blue armbands, can I shoot them?"
"Fuck yeah"
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