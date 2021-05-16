Dr. Sellin: Furin Cleavage Site Is CCP Virus Clear Smoking Gun

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Dr. Sellin with Mr. Bannon’s War Room, May 13: Scientific article published in August 2020 reveals Zika virus gain of function study between the Wuhan Institute of Virology and University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, and leads us to conclude that Anthony Fauci seems to be still funding gain of function research that has occurred within the last two years, and that the Chinese military is involved in the planning and execution of this research.