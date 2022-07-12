Corona Mass Psychosis - How Our Will Is Broken

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In a “mass psychosis”, an
entire society has lost touch with reality. This can be deliberately brought
about by creating an atmosphere of fear, guilt and confusion among the people.
What does this have to do with the Corona measures? Well, see for yourself how
we are supposed to be more and more psychologically disturbed with
sophisticated psychological tricks and thereby made ready to sacrifice our
freedom and self-determination for those in power....
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