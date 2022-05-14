Ambassador Gennady Gatilov on Western fakes

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🔹 On our part, we continue to work on debunking such myths, bringing the real state of affairs in Ukraine to the general public.
🔹 We note that not everyone so unambiguously perceives the information of the Western media regarding Russia's actions. People are already starting to think and ask questions – what is really going on in Unraine?