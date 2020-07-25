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Dancing by KINZAZA
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39 views • July 25, 2020
The song “Dancing” is about the illusion of choices. This is one of the versions of this track from 1998.Most of the video was filmed around the same time, and updated in 2018 with extra images to celebrate 20 years of KINZAZA
Music and Lyrics by KINZAZA® ©1998
Video by KINZAZA® ©2000-2020
KINZAZA http://www.kinzaza.com
Music and Lyrics by KINZAZA® ©1998
Video by KINZAZA® ©2000-2020
KINZAZA http://www.kinzaza.com
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