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Chemtrails & radiation spikes across the US. Why isn't anyone talking about this?
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26 views • December 14, 2019
This was from last month. I had to edit out some parts in the beginning of the video, so it's sort of choppy at first. Just hang in there! It's worth it! This video was taken on the same day of the highest radiation levels ever, in parts of the US. What does a spike in radiation have to do with chemtrails? YOU tell ME.........
To help support my work....... obviously I need a better microphone, for starters!
ko-fi.com/wearingamask
or
PAYPAL.ME/MOUNTYROCKIN
or
mail to:
Kelley
P.O. Box 53343
Albuquerque, NM 87153
To help support my work....... obviously I need a better microphone, for starters!
ko-fi.com/wearingamask
or
PAYPAL.ME/MOUNTYROCKIN
or
mail to:
Kelley
P.O. Box 53343
Albuquerque, NM 87153
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