REAL DEAL EXCLUSIVE WITH ANGIE BLAKE FEATURING DEL BIGTREE! FULL INTERVIEW

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Del Bigtree, the producer of CBS's The Doctors, Dr. Phil and VAXXED, the movie, and host of The Highwire, discusses how VAXXED and The Highwire are censored, the dangers of vaccines, and how to avoid mandated COVID vaccinations. This man is a wealth of knowledge and I am so happy to share this interview with all of you.