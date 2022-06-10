Are The Jan 6 Hearings Being Televised To Justify Declaring That Christians And Conservatives Are Domestic Terrorists??

Clearly the Jan 6 clownshow is theatre. If Jan 6 was a planned event ( it was), and these so-called hearings are a planned event (they are), will these be used to justify the commencement of the open persecution of conservatives, Christians, 2A supporters and other enemies of the left? Pray that God binds the hands of the criminal cabal running America and covers His people with His care and protection.

As always, expect the orchestrated events to come at us with increasing frequency and destruction.



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Looking unto Jesus the Author and Finisher of our faith; who for the joy that was set before Him endured the cross, despising the shame, and is set down at the right hand of the throne of God. -Hebrews 12:2

