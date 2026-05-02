Oilers vs. Ducks | NHL Playoff Highlights| Game 6 | April 30, 2026

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Watch full game NHL highlights from Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Playoff Round 1 matchup between the Edmonton Oilers and the Anaheim Ducks on April 30, 2026, condensing all the action to get you up to speed in a flash, where Connor Murphy found the twine for the Oilers and Chris Kreider had three points for the Ducks
00:00 1st Period
04:39 2nd Period
08:34 3rd Period