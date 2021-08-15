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MASSIVE PROTESTS In Montreal! - Is There A Canadian UPRISING?
World Alternative Media
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the massive protests in Montreal, Canada as tens of thousands of people stand up against vaccine passports in the face of the most abhorrent attacks on basic individual sovereignty and bodily autonomy in Canadian history.
As the Quebec Premier claims there is no room for debate on the vaccine passport mandates coming into effect on September 1st, millions are calling BS. According to the Quebec Premier François Legault, debate should not be allowed as it will push people to contemplate conspiracy theories. Interestingly enough, vaccine passports were a conspiracy theory until this year. He just doesn't want people to contemplate the truth.
Will we continue to see massive protests throughout Canada like we are seeing in Italy and France? Or will people fall to their knees with complacency? That will be decided by each individual's principles. People will either stand up for their own freedom or fall into complete enslavement. The clock is ticking.

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Video edited by Josh Sigurdson

Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson

Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson

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World Alternative Media
2021
Keywords
freedomvaccinesnewspoliticsnwoconspiracycanadaprotestsmontrealcoronaviruscovid19covidvaccine passportwam
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