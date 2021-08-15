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MASSIVE PROTESTS In Montreal! - Is There A Canadian UPRISING?
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755 views • August 15, 2021
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the massive protests in Montreal, Canada as tens of thousands of people stand up against vaccine passports in the face of the most abhorrent attacks on basic individual sovereignty and bodily autonomy in Canadian history.
As the Quebec Premier claims there is no room for debate on the vaccine passport mandates coming into effect on September 1st, millions are calling BS. According to the Quebec Premier François Legault, debate should not be allowed as it will push people to contemplate conspiracy theories. Interestingly enough, vaccine passports were a conspiracy theory until this year. He just doesn't want people to contemplate the truth.
Will we continue to see massive protests throughout Canada like we are seeing in Italy and France? Or will people fall to their knees with complacency? That will be decided by each individual's principles. People will either stand up for their own freedom or fall into complete enslavement. The clock is ticking.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
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Video edited by Josh Sigurdson
Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson
Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson
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2021
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the massive protests in Montreal, Canada as tens of thousands of people stand up against vaccine passports in the face of the most abhorrent attacks on basic individual sovereignty and bodily autonomy in Canadian history.
As the Quebec Premier claims there is no room for debate on the vaccine passport mandates coming into effect on September 1st, millions are calling BS. According to the Quebec Premier François Legault, debate should not be allowed as it will push people to contemplate conspiracy theories. Interestingly enough, vaccine passports were a conspiracy theory until this year. He just doesn't want people to contemplate the truth.
Will we continue to see massive protests throughout Canada like we are seeing in Italy and France? Or will people fall to their knees with complacency? That will be decided by each individual's principles. People will either stand up for their own freedom or fall into complete enslavement. The clock is ticking.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
JOIN US On BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/
BECOME A CLIENT Of Tim Picciott's Here:
https://www.thelibertyadvisor.com/
JOIN US On Flote:
https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson
JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
https://odysee.com/@WAM:0
BUY WAM NFTs HERE:
https://rarible.com/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US on Rumble Here:
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FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:
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JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media
We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
Video edited by Josh Sigurdson
Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson
Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson
Visit us at www.WorldAlternativeMedia.com
LIKE us on Facebook here:
https://www.facebook.com/LibertyShallPrevail/
Follow us on Twitter here:
https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia
FIND US ON STEEMIT:
https://steemit.com/@joshsigurdson
DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
[email protected]
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us stay on our feet as we face intense YouTube censorship!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&;ty=h&u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2021
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