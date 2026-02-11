From My Heart, Dollar & Iran 02/11/2026

Today Pastor Stan speaks to all of us on topics close to his heart. He also shares some news about their upcoming Honduras trip, and finally we learn that China might be backing away from U.S. Debt as investors get nervous about overexposure to American assets. Finally, Netanyahu departs Israel for Trump Meeting.

Visit us online at:

http://www.prophecyclub.com





To Pre-Order "Pentecost Rapture of the Bride" please visit:

https://www.prophecyclubresources.com/PENTECOST-RAPTURE-of-THE-BRIDE/productinfo/B%2DPRB/





To purchase "Pentecost Rapture of the Bride" as well as "Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy" as a combo, please visit:

https://www.prophecyclubresources.com/PENTICOST-RAPUTRE-SECRET-DOOR-GIFT-OFFER/productinfo/G%2DPRBS/





To get Financial Advice visit:

https://prophecyclubgold.com/





For Wealth in your Pocket visit Prepper Bar at:

https://prophecyclubbar.com/





For all your Cryptocurrency Needs, please visit:

https://blocktrustira.com/





EMP Shields:

http://www.empshield.com

Promo Code: Prophecy





Thank you for supporting our Ministry:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/support





Do Donate to our Missions Trips please visit:

https://donorbox.org/the-prophecy-club-missions