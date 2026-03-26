Rapture exodus started with Sept. 23 Tribulation Age & ends with physical rapture Passover April 4-5

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (March 2026). Joshua informed everyone that the “rapture exodus journey” exit out of Egypt the world, which began the 7-year Tribulation Age, that started on September 23-24, 2025 Feast of Trumpets just as Jesus told Joshua will end with the physical rapture of the Church Saints “Bride of Christ” through the Red Sea on April 4-5, 2026 Feast of Passover First Fruits barley harvest. The wheat harvest martyr of Tribulation Saints lukewarm Christians will follow at the Feast of Pentecost in May. The delay fulfilled the 10 virgins’ parable prophecy of the delay of the Groom’s arrival and the prophecy about God cutting the time of the Tribulation Age short by 6 months because no flesh would survive if it lasted the full 7 years. John the Baptist was also 6 months older than Jesus, and he started his ministry by announcing Jesus’ arrival 6 month ahead of Jesus’ ministry’s start, just like Joshua announced Jesus’ physical rapture of his Church 6 months early on September 23-24, 2025. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the way of the Lord! Jesus died on the cross to atone for your sins, and he rose again, and he is seated on his throne in heaven reigning, so that whoever repents and receives him as Savior & Lord will receive forgiveness for sins and the gift of eternal life.





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