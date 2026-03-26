BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Rapture exodus started with Sept. 23 Tribulation Age & ends with physical rapture Passover April 4-5
ChristianRapture
ChristianRapture
521 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
18 views • Yesterday

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (March 2026). Joshua informed everyone that the “rapture exodus journey” exit out of Egypt the world, which began the 7-year Tribulation Age, that started on September 23-24, 2025 Feast of Trumpets just as Jesus told Joshua will end with the physical rapture of the Church Saints “Bride of Christ” through the Red Sea on April 4-5, 2026 Feast of Passover First Fruits barley harvest. The wheat harvest martyr of Tribulation Saints lukewarm Christians will follow at the Feast of Pentecost in May. The delay fulfilled the 10 virgins’ parable prophecy of the delay of the Groom’s arrival and the prophecy about God cutting the time of the Tribulation Age short by 6 months because no flesh would survive if it lasted the full 7 years. John the Baptist was also 6 months older than Jesus, and he started his ministry by announcing Jesus’ arrival 6 month ahead of Jesus’ ministry’s start, just like Joshua announced Jesus’ physical rapture of his Church 6 months early on September 23-24, 2025. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the way of the Lord! Jesus died on the cross to atone for your sins, and he rose again, and he is seated on his throne in heaven reigning, so that whoever repents and receives him as Savior & Lord will receive forgiveness for sins and the gift of eternal life.


Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047


See full article at:

https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver


Tags:


#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine

Keywords
healthtrumppoliticsfoodbiblegospelchristjesussalvationvaccinechristianeconomyprayerprophecychurchmoneyfaithwarnwopatriotilluminatiend timesnuclearcovid
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Sky Scroll: Decoding the divine eclipse messages

Sky Scroll: Decoding the divine eclipse messages

Kevin Hughes
Kentucky Family Declines Data Center Offer, Citing Farmland Preservation

Kentucky Family Declines Data Center Offer, Citing Farmland Preservation

Douglas Harrington
Study Reports Meat Consumption Linked to Lower Alzheimer&#8217;s Risk in Genetically Susceptible Individuals

Study Reports Meat Consumption Linked to Lower Alzheimer’s Risk in Genetically Susceptible Individuals

Coco Somers
Britain Assumes Command of Multinational Task Force in Strait of Hormuz as Iran Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

Britain Assumes Command of Multinational Task Force in Strait of Hormuz as Iran Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

Garrison Vance
Three charged in alleged scheme to smuggle AI chips to China via Thailand

Three charged in alleged scheme to smuggle AI chips to China via Thailand

Laura Harris
Silent Strokes: Biden officials buried evidence of vaccine-induced brain clots to protect a deadly political narrative

Silent Strokes: Biden officials buried evidence of vaccine-induced brain clots to protect a deadly political narrative

Lance D Johnson
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy