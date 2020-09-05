© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Lookout Mountain Studios Ca., where they photo-shopped your fake nukes
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
146 views • September 05, 2020
this is a mirror from another channel, great info. The international media works together to perpetrate HOAXES upon humanity like the fake moon landing, 9/11, nuclear bombs etc. Are you surprised? You shouldn't be, Henry Ford told us 85 years ago
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.