Joseph Applegarth Video Productions Presents: Babylon’s Insidious Agendas



This is the introductory video to my new video series called: Intriguing Journals by Joseph Applegarth. In this gripping series, we will assess and closely examine sensitive and controversial subjects from a Christian perspective.



Every abomination imaginable can be traced back to antient Babylon. Though Babylon was cursed by God and became a perpetual wasteland, some of its satanic priests survived its irrevocable destruction and infiltrated and infected the surrounding nations with their sinister sorcery of which defines the impious religion of Baal. The secret societies that Babylon created now control the entire world and will usher in the Antichrist, which is the final act of defiance. The stage is finally set, and the introduction of the Antichrist is imminent. Armageddon is brewing, which is evident on all news stations around the world. This video documentary explains why the world is in the appalling condition that it currently is thus defining an epoch of ubiquitous hell and misery.



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