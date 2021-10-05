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The Real Reason Facebook Went Down?
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150 views • October 05, 2021
Facebook say everything went down between the information superhighway hub thingy call "Border Gateway Protocol" (BGP) is misconfigured. Or could it be something more sinister? Something to do with the Facebook hearing featuring a whistleblower call Frances Hogan?
Webpage shown in the video:
https://www.wired.com/story/why-facebook-instagram-whatsapp-went-down-outage/
https://engineering.fb.com/2021/10/04/networking-traffic/outage/
https://twitter.com/Joyce_Karam/status/1445111562939817991
https://twitter.com/semo__095/status/1445156105374605313
https://twitter.com/johnrich/status/1445174331600867332
https://twitter.com/Gsie7eA/status/1445156596968038408
https://711web.com/facebook-whistleblower-frances-hogan-reveals-his-identity-in-60-minutes-interview/
https://711web.com/facebook-whistleblower-frances-hogan-reveals-his-identity-in-60-minutes-interview/
And the full hearing:
https://twitter.com/MajorDaughter_/status/1445462170498580486
Webpage shown in the video:
https://www.wired.com/story/why-facebook-instagram-whatsapp-went-down-outage/
https://engineering.fb.com/2021/10/04/networking-traffic/outage/
https://twitter.com/Joyce_Karam/status/1445111562939817991
https://twitter.com/semo__095/status/1445156105374605313
https://twitter.com/johnrich/status/1445174331600867332
https://twitter.com/Gsie7eA/status/1445156596968038408
https://711web.com/facebook-whistleblower-frances-hogan-reveals-his-identity-in-60-minutes-interview/
https://711web.com/facebook-whistleblower-frances-hogan-reveals-his-identity-in-60-minutes-interview/
And the full hearing:
https://twitter.com/MajorDaughter_/status/1445462170498580486
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