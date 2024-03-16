The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 327 - Hel

It seems logical but only to those who believe, that a life consists of a “soul” that is imperishable and eternal. Many atheists do not believe a person has an eternal soul or spirit so for them they will cease to exist at death. For all those who do believe in an eternal soul then there are a range of beliefs of what happens after death ranging from the Hindu Re-incarnation to the RC Purgatory to Buddhist Astral Progression to Nirvana to Pagan “Annihilation” or soul sleep to Christian Heaven or Hell. Most religious people today when asked whatever smorgasbord of religious beliefs they have, will tell you that everyone goes to Heaven because God is Love. We know that the Bible only speaks about 2 possible destinations for a human soul regardless of what people want to believe. There is only Heaven or Hell and that’s it. These are REAL geographical locations. People HATE this reality and will put their trust in Lies just to make themselves feel better. There is only Heaven for the Saved and Hell for the Damned.
