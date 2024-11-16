Hezbollah: Targeting 'Tira Carmel' base of the Israeli enemy army, south of the occupied city of Haifa

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hezbollah: Scenes from the targeting of the "Tira Carmel" base of the Israeli enemy army, south of the occupied city of Haifa.
Hezbollah (Lebanon) fired a salvo of rockets to overwhelm the air defense systems, and then fired two Nassr 1 short range ballistic missiles, the base suffered at least one ballistic impact.