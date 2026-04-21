4/21/26 TRUMP/IRAN: HIGH IQ LION ROARS! King Charles Jackal! SPLC Indictments! Grand Conspiracy Cascade!

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4/21/26 President Trump is whittling down the IRGC Oligarchs' command structure while also negotiating a larger agreement with Arab States in the Board of Peace to agree to US Dollar as energy trade currency into the future to insure USA Energy Dominance! King Charles comes to America in an unprecedented show of capitulation to Trump's take down of the City Of London's tyrannical control of world energy trade & America's freedom from Britain @ America 250! Blanche/Patel announce 11 count Grand Jury Indictment of the SPLC for $ laundering and paying extremist groups to execute violent attacks with $8 million in donation money! And much more! America is winning the war to take down the Globalist control system! Pray and take local Action!! We ARE FREE!
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ACTION: Covid Justice Resolution! https://covidjustice.org/
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Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!!
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