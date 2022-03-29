THE GLOBAL SCAM & KRSNA'S PLAN · PART 13 · KRISHNA CONSCIOUSNESS & VACCINES · SUNANDA DASA

Krishna Consciousness and Vaccines: Should I or Shouldn't I ?In my presentation I have delivered the irrefutable facts about vaccines, in brief. There are many books, articles and videos easily available to do your own research, and you owe it to yourself, your family and Srila Prabhupada to get the truth and make your own decision on this important ethical, moral and spiritual matter. My conviction, as heavy as it may sound, is that if you take any vaccines you are complicit in animal killing and abuse, abortion and meat eating.We have no physical or spiritual right to cause such violence on other living entities for the sake of our own extended existence, even as devotees in the service of the Lord.Instead, we should look to Ayurveda (created by the Lord Himself as Sri Dhanvantari) and other natural means of healing and preventing illnesses.ahaḿ kratur ahaḿ yajñaḥsvadhāham aham auṣadhammantro ’ham aham evājyamaham agnir ahaḿ hutamBut it is I who am the ritual, I the sacrifice, the offering to the ancestors, the healing herb, the transcendental chant. I am the butter and the fire and the offering. (BG 9.16)Hare Krishna. All glories to Srila Prabhupada.Sunanda das (ACBSP)Hosted by His Grace Gaura dasa & Pradyumna dasa.Please leave a comment or contact us directly:Stay Updated Here: https://t.me/krsnasplanchannel