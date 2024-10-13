BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
PREPARE FOR THE LORD JESUS’ FINAL RETURN, Matthew 24:24-51, 20241010
First Century Gospel Church HQ
First Century Gospel Church HQ
28 views • 6 months ago

(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)


44 Therefore be ye also ready: for in such an hour as ye think not the Son of man cometh.

45 Who then is a faithful and wise servant, whom his lord hath made ruler over his household, to give them meat in due season?

46 Blessed is that servant, whom his lord when he cometh shall find so doing.

47 Verily I say unto you, That he shall make him ruler over all his goods.

48 But and if that evil servant shall say in his heart, My lord delayeth his coming;

49 And shall begin to smite his fellowservants, and to eat and drink with the drunken;

50 The lord of that servant shall come in a day when he looketh not for him, and in an hour that he is not aware of,

51 And shall cut him asunder, and appoint him his portion with the hypocrites: there shall be weeping and gnashing of teeth.

Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church (Vienna, Winchester, VA and Trenton, NJ)

Learn more at:

First Century Gospel Church:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fcgchurch,

www.FCGCHURCHES.org and https://youtu.be/-2ZsVkFRYE4

Email: [email protected]

 

eastheavenchristwestlightpowermoontribulationlightningfalsesunstarmarriageelectsecretson of manprophetdeceivesignwonderfallbelieveeaglesmarrydarken
