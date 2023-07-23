Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
THIS is what convinced long-time Democrat to become a Republican
channel image
High Hopes
2651 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
96 views
Published 18 hours ago

Glenn Beck


July 22, 2023


Georgia State Representative Mesha Mainor had enough with the Democratic Party, so she became a Republican. She joins Glenn to explain why she made the switch: "I don't like political propaganda" at the kitchen table. Plus, she describes how the Democrats' policies on things like education and defunding the police really affected Georgia communities.


► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: / @blazetv

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...


Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/glennbeck

http://instagram.com/glennbeck

http://facebook.com/glennbeck


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LdKNF5jupck

Keywords
politicseducationdemocratrepublicangeorgiaglenn beckrepresentativeswitchdefunding the policemesha mainor

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket