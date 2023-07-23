THIS is what convinced long-time Democrat to become a Republican

Glenn Beck
July 22, 2023
Georgia State Representative Mesha Mainor had enough with the Democratic Party, so she became a Republican. She joins Glenn to explain why she made the switch: "I don't like political propaganda" at the kitchen table. Plus, she describes how the Democrats' policies on things like education and defunding the police really affected Georgia communities.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LdKNF5jupck
