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Chan's Best Sermon
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9 views • February 29, 2020
This is arguably Francis Chan's best sermon because of his clear emphasis on the teachings of Jesus. Jesus said, “Not everyone who says to me, ‘Lord, Lord,’ will enter the kingdom of heaven, but only those who do the will of my Father who is in heaven."(Matthew 7:21) He finishes that passage by telling those that did not obey him, "I never knew you: depart from me, you that work iniquity.” In this sermon from Francis Chan Jesus’ words are highlighted. Praise God for that. He called it Christians who go to hell. Good for you, Francis Chan, best sermon yet!
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What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Cutting Hair with Scissors by freesfx.co.uk
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
Guitar-Slide-Up by copyc4t (freesound.org)
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
All music by https://www.free-stock-music.com
Please write to my email address on the 'About' section of this channel (found next to "business enquiries").
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Cutting Hair with Scissors by freesfx.co.uk
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
Guitar-Slide-Up by copyc4t (freesound.org)
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
All music by https://www.free-stock-music.com
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