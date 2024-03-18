Joe Biden, Donald Trump win presidential primary in Georgia | County-by-county breakdown

Joe Biden officially won the Democratic presidential nomination with his win in Georgia. ---
11Alive is Where Atlanta Speaks. We believe that news shouldn’t be a one-way conversation, but a dialogue with you. Join in, share your thoughts and connect with new perspectives.
Subscribe to 11Alive for exclusive content: http://bit.ly/11AliveSubscribe
Download our 11Alive News app: https://interactive.11alive.com/appre...
Text "plus" to 404-885-7600 to download 11Alive+ and stream 24/7 on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.
Follow 11Alive on Social:
Facebook:
/ 11alive
Twitter (X):
/ 11alivenews
Instagram:
/ 11alive
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.