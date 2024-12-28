Abdul Aziz Nawabit Faces Repeated Settler Attacks in Burqa Village

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Abdel Aziz Nawabit suffers from repeated attacks from settlers in the village of Barqa, east of Ramallah, who were delayed several days ago, while continuing to stick to his land and refuse to abandon it, whatever the price.
Interview: Abdel Aziz Nawabit
Reporting: Momen. somrain
Filmed: 24/12/2024
