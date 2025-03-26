BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
HOT! Iran unveils more underground missile base amid Trump's threats
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
169 views • 1 month ago

Iranian Revolutionary Guards have released footage showing part of their new underground ballistic missile base amid heightened tensions as the US under Donald Trump continues its maximum pressure campaign and threats of attack on Iranian nuclear facilities. Iranian state television aired footage on March 25, 2025, showing a vast, previously undisclosed underground tunnel system operated by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), calling it the “Missile City Unveiling.” It was reported that only a small portion of the base and its tunnels were made public, as permitted by the military. The US, on the same note, has done the same by sending massive firepower to Middle East, further adding to the already heated tensions in the region! Iran has finally revealed its new underground missile facility, spanning tens of kilometers of tunnels, and housing thousands of precision-guided ballistic missiles, marking a significant show of military might. The missile city reportedly houses thousands of various advanced ballistic missiles, including Khaybar Shekan, Haj Qasem, Emad, Sejjil, Paveh cruise missiles, and many others. It is one of Iranian 100-odd missile cities, which were previously kept a closely guarded secret. According to the Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, Iranian military capabilities have grown exponentially, claiming that the country’s pace of progress far exceeds the ability of its enemies to compensate for their weaknesses. He added that enemies will “remain behind in the balance of power.” The disclosure came hours after US Intelligence Chief Tulsi Gabbard said that Iran is not actively pursuing nuclear weapons and that Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei has not ordered the activation of a nuclear weapons program.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi reiterated Tehran’s commitment to diplomacy, saying that Iran is acting in its national interests, and not under US pressure. Tensions remain high as the US continues its “maximum pressure” policy on Iran through economic sanctions. US President Donald Trump has previously attempted to initiate talks through a letter sent to the UAE envoy. Iranian officials have stressed that negotiations will only take place under fair conditions, free from coercion or threats. Iran is too big and its missiles are too deep underground, it is believed that any US and allied assets within range of Iranian missiles in the region will be destroyed, if they dare to attack Iran!

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net

Keywords
iranirgcmissile city
