SYRIA: Testimony from the *forgotten people* - interviews by Pierre Le Corf in Aleppo

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Pierre Le Corf
"Take these few minutes please, I ask it to you as a favor, it is really important. Here’s a little piece of history, a little bit of a window on the lives of those who go through war and face everyday life under the weight of sanctions. I have collected hours and hours of testimonies from people who are erased, forgotten. I ask you nothing except to take the time to listen, to open your hearts, to share their messages because these testimonies are essential. "