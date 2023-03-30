Part 1 Nissan Christine Vales March 22 thru April 22, 2023

Read Along: https://isaiah58ministries.blogspot.com/2023/03/nissan-christine-vales-march-22-2023.html Easter (April 9th, 2023), was First Described in Exodus As Moses, Without weapons, but with just a Shepherds' Staff in his hand. Sent by God Wiped out the Tyrant Pharoah and a huge army. Delivered a million or more people from slavery then lead them to a place where each family had their own land and farms. Like America when Birthed by God on July 4th, 1776. Not one sick or feeble amongst them laden with real Godly money gold and silver coins, jewels, gems! Without the Holy Spirit of God living within them. Mere sinners. Not transfigured yet to Saints children of God, born of his incorruptible seed.
Jesus had to die on the cross at the second historical Easter so he could bring life to the dead and they walk again around Jerusalem. They were caught up to heaven and are seated with Jesus in heavenly places.
SAVE on Old School Survival Boot Camp tickets with my presenter discount codes! 140
hands-on or interactive class (over 20 just for the kiddos!) in homesteading, survival, bushcraft, herbalism, off grid living, foraging, martial arts, emergency medicine, butchering, blacksmithing, and homeschooling. Coupon code OSSN23 is good for $12 off adult 3-day passes. www.oldschoolsurvivalbootcamp.com
AMAZING body and CBD products!!!
For Regular products: https://organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC
For HEMP/CBD Products: https://obe.organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC
Every purchase with promo code "RC" benefits both Resistance Chicks & HisGlory Ministries!
Resistance Chicks
P.O. Box 107
Milford, OH 45150
E-mail: [email protected]
Web Page www.resistancechicks.com
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ResistanceChicks
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/resistancechicks/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks
Telegram follow here: https://t.me/ResistanceChicks
Franksocial: https://franksocial.com/u/ResistanceChicks
Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@ResistanceChicks
Clouthub: Resistance Chicks Channel 1620
Resistance Chicks LIVE Fridays On Brighteon.TV 6:00-7:00 PM ET Sundays @5:00 PM ET
Use Promo code: "ResistanceChicks" at TheFoundersBible.com and Windblownmedia.com to save 20%
Shop https://resistancechicks.brighteonstore.com/Resistance-Chicks TODAY and Use PROMO CODE “CHICKS” to save 5%!
Resistance Chicks urge EVERYONE to get pre-covid treatment with all the meds you need BEFORE you get sick! Visit DrSyedHaider.com
Use visit www.MyPillow.com/Resistance and use promo code "RC" to save up to 66%!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.