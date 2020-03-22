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Will THIS Happen If We REJECT The Mark of the Beast?
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94 views • March 22, 2020
What will happen if we reject the Mark of the Beast? Will we be killed or will we survive?
The Bible seems to talk about two different groups of believers in the end times. On the one hand 144,000 believers seem to be protected during the Great Tribulation. On the other, the Book of Revelation also describes a great multitude without number that "comes out of the great tribulation" and who appear to be killed during that time.
This video looks at some of the characteristics of both groups and suggests that what we do right now may have bearing on which group we will belong to.
For direct contact with people from The Mark of the Beast channel, email: [email protected]
The Bible seems to talk about two different groups of believers in the end times. On the one hand 144,000 believers seem to be protected during the Great Tribulation. On the other, the Book of Revelation also describes a great multitude without number that "comes out of the great tribulation" and who appear to be killed during that time.
This video looks at some of the characteristics of both groups and suggests that what we do right now may have bearing on which group we will belong to.
For direct contact with people from The Mark of the Beast channel, email: [email protected]
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