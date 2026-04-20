Personal Feedback - Is It Possible to Repent for Having Abortion Through All of My Self-Reflection and Sorrow Over the Years? Justifications of Sin, Things That Only God Can Solve

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FULL ORIGINAL:
20151224-1330 New Age Philosophies & God's Truth P1
Cut:
08m00s - 16m14s
DIVINE TRUTH:
Divine Truth Website: divinetruth.com
Mary's Blog: mary.divinetruth.com
God’s Way: godsway.net-
Divine Truth Events: event.divinetruth.com
Donate: donate.divinetruth.com
Official Divine Truth Downloads:
https://uspub00.divinetruth.com/
https://uspub01.divinetruth.com/