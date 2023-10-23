Create New Account
CNN Reporter Confronted in West Bank! "(CNN) Are Genocide Supporters!"
Published Monday

The western press have been finding themselves in the uncomfortable position of having to do reporting alongside the middle easterners they’ve been lying about for generations, and discovering that a lot of those middle easterners speak English and have a few things to say.

This clip is of a Palestinian man telling off CNN’s Sara Sidner — who helped circulate the infamous “40 decapitated babies” psyop — saying “You are genocide supporters! You are not welcome here! Genocide supporters! Fuck CNN! Fuck CNN!”:

https://www.caitlinjohnst.one/p/middle-easterners-have-words-for
cnn cia msm mockingbird media lugenpresse sara sidner

