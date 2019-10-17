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UBI: The Plan of Billionaires & Democrats to Impoverish & Control You
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255 views • October 17, 2019
Democrats want you to believe they will rob billionaires to get you free money, free healthcare, etc. But billionaires love UBI (Universal Basic Income) and the IRS admits they audit the poor more than the rich (hint: they’re easy targets). David Knight exposes the govt-corporate partnership to rob YOU.
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