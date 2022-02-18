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Official Military Weather Modification Document-1997 Test Symposium
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162 views • February 18, 2022
MIRRORED from SuperDeltaBravo1
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GwzSk2lwPxI
Best viewed in Full Screen. This Official US document, complete with Names & other particulars PROVES that the US Govt IS & HAS BEEN modifying Weather. Pause as necessary & feel free to share. This document PROVES that which Govt has been denying for a long time, evidenced by dates & locations shown within. Link to original document is file : https://documents.pub/reader/full/weather-modification-test-technology-symposium-1997-usaf-dr-arnold-a-barnes-jr
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GwzSk2lwPxI
Best viewed in Full Screen. This Official US document, complete with Names & other particulars PROVES that the US Govt IS & HAS BEEN modifying Weather. Pause as necessary & feel free to share. This document PROVES that which Govt has been denying for a long time, evidenced by dates & locations shown within. Link to original document is file : https://documents.pub/reader/full/weather-modification-test-technology-symposium-1997-usaf-dr-arnold-a-barnes-jr
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