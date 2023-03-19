Welcome To Proverbs Club.To Avoid Shame, Listen Then Respond.
Proverbs 18:13 (NIV).
13) To answer before listening—
that is folly and shame.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
Don't be an embarrassed fool.
Hear the narrative, then speak.
https://pc1.tiny.us/3jm2x84s
#answer #before #listening #folly #shame
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.