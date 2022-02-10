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Aliens Will Topple the New World Order from Within - Part 4
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10 views • February 10, 2022
Part 4 of 6 - I explain my interpretation of Suzy Hansen's experience with the Grey aliens, that they are placing highly evolved souls on earth to be activated at the right time after they assume positions of power. They will have integrity and use power to help humanity and they will topple our corrupt globalist system currently enslaving us.
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