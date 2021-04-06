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EP 105: Flat Earth with David Weiss
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308 views • April 06, 2021
This week we are joined by David Weiss of the Flat Earth Podcast to talk about what may be the greatest deception ever... the globe. It's a fun and fascinating discussion with a great guest that we hope everyone approaches with an open mind.
Episode Links:
www.TheFlatEarthPodcast.com
Flat Earth Sun & Moon Clock app *NOW AVAILABLE* on Google Play and Apple.
Download it today and start flat smacking! https://qrco.de/bbizVA
Please check out:
https://www.tarotbymonique.com
https://www.etsy.com/shop/WondersByMonique?ref=shop_sugg
https://www.alexarionfitness.com
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/homewreckerpod
Follow us on Minds.com and app: https://www.minds.com/homewreckerpodcast
Thanks for watching! Help spread the word about the Homewrecker Podcast by subscribing (it's free!) and liking our videos. We really appreciate your support!
Episode Links:
www.TheFlatEarthPodcast.com
Flat Earth Sun & Moon Clock app *NOW AVAILABLE* on Google Play and Apple.
Download it today and start flat smacking! https://qrco.de/bbizVA
Please check out:
https://www.tarotbymonique.com
https://www.etsy.com/shop/WondersByMonique?ref=shop_sugg
https://www.alexarionfitness.com
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/homewreckerpod
Follow us on Minds.com and app: https://www.minds.com/homewreckerpodcast
Thanks for watching! Help spread the word about the Homewrecker Podcast by subscribing (it's free!) and liking our videos. We really appreciate your support!
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