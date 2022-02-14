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The Great Extinction & 5G Radiation
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626 views • February 14, 2022
This video unpacks the serious trouble we're in. This Covid is the cover for what's really going to kill us. 5G. Doctors are being silenced, even killed for not going along with their agenda to murder as many innocent people as they can. Bill Gates and many governments are in lockstep with this agenda. Do not get their shot!!
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www.paypal.me/AndreaDGeorge
5G PROTECTION-protect your family now. Use this link for an added discount
Smart Meter Guard
http://www.smartmeterguard.com/?adgeorge&;afmc=8q
I will not charge to view my videos but donations are accepted
www.paypal.me/AndreaDGeorge
5G PROTECTION-protect your family now. Use this link for an added discount
Smart Meter Guard
http://www.smartmeterguard.com/?adgeorge&;afmc=8q
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