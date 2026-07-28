4yrs ago 95% EFFECTIVE LIE The Rise And Fall of The Science-less Dictators Claims of Vax Efficacy ti

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4yrs ago 95% EFFECTIVE LIE The Rise And Fall of The Science-less Dictators Claims of Vax Efficacy timtruth
Tim Truth
https://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b/Vax-failure:0
https://rumble.com/v1dwhe3-95-effective-the-rise-and-fall-of-the-scienceless-dictatorships-claims-of-v.html
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qsg6zEBOpRje/
95% EFFECTIVE: The Rise And Fall Of The Scienceless Dictatorship's Claims Of Vax Efficacy