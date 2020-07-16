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Corona - The Simple Truth in Under 6 Minutes (NL/GER/UK subs) - re-uploaded
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75 views • July 16, 2020
Data in the video as per mid-June 2020. Loosely quoted scientists, amongst others but not limited to: Professor John Ioannidis, Professor Dr. Knut Wittkowski, Professor Sunetra Gupta, Professor Dr. Klaus Püschel, Professor Dr. Michael Levitt, Professor Dr. Hendrick Streeck, Professor Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi, Professor Dolores Cahill, Dr. Thomas Jefferson, Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg, Dr. Anders Tegnell, Dr. Bodo Schiffmann, Professor Dr. Peter C. Gøtzsche, Professor Dr. Pietro Vernazza, Professor Dr. Didier Raoult and many others.
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