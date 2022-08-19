War on Oxygen molecule with 5G. A recent watchman dream that will come true in the next 3 years.

War on your Food, Battery Farm Equipment, Dream to Reality



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.New book about what is the Fourth Beast System and how Seal One opening was key to start it. We cover new ideas about Abomination of Desolation, and who could be the Ten Kingdoms. https://www.amazon.com/Seal-Opened-Keys-Beast-KINGDOM-ebook/dp/B0B65NZH1R/ref=sr_1_2?crid=1NNH620XXMKWV&keywords=sjwellfire&qid=1658255333&sprefix=sjwellfire%2Caps%2C132&sr=8-2