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The Vaccines Biblically...I.E. Trying To Out-Smart God's System of Health...
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822 views • August 05, 2021
Germ Theory Does not exist, they are the body's helpers in the case of the only illness "Toxicity"... The blessing given to Ismael by God was the oil to cause a clash of civilizations and hasten the final days on earth and our entry into heaven. The oil derivatives of the pharmaceutical companies are killing the body's natural defenses through pro-biotics causing the symptoms to go away but not the illness. Then we end up with chronic disease through which their bottom line cash cow continues. Allowed by God and based on our persistent disobedience to God's laws.
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