Many will DIE over a LIE

Not many people are going to like this video, but this is an evil that I can't even put into words, I just try to shine a little light in a dark world of confusion. I see right through the CDC and FDA and our government in general. A government cares so much for us, why are they allowing the death of thousands of innocent babies everyday. You would have to question everything they do for a society, is it good fruit or evil fruit? All the governments of the world are working together to kill as many people as they can. Many people will say this is fake news or a conspiracy theory, call it whatever you want, but this what really happened in 2019-20.



We are in a biological war, press war, culture war, and our main enemy is the MAIN STREAM NEWS, CNN, FOX, CBS, NBC are all pushing misleading information about the "EXPERIMENTAL JAB" that everyone needs to get it. Take a walk into my world. I have followed this news since it broke out in November '19 in China. The globalist or illuminati used a "EXPERIMENTAL VARIANT JAB" to bring the world to it's knees. The bad thing about it... WE ALL BELIEVED A LIE! Let me try to shine some light from the interviews and warnings from the doctors and nurses who were fighting this and seeing the evil behind closed doors.



There are at least 7 different types of coronaviruses, ALL of them are just FLU like symptoms... Yes you feel like crap for about a week or 2, but 99.9% overcome the coronavirus types.



So why did the government tell the doctors and nurses to call it COVID-19? Because the doctors and nurses were confused because they been treating coronaviruses for many decades, it's just the regular flu.



Bill Gates and Anthony Fauci are openly pushing for the depopulation of the world, they have open interviews where they stressed that many people had to die so that the earth could sustain a much lower number of people. This is their wicked thinking.



Anyways, they paid the CHINESE GOVERNMENT a huge pile of money to forcefully inject a "GENE THERAPY" jab into the Chinese population. This "GENE THERAPY" was forced or they were cold heartedly shot when they refused the "EXPERIMENTAL jab. We have proof that Chinese people where shot by Chinese policeman when they came to their doors to force the jab. Also, we have proof that many of the Chinese people were either having massive convulsions or suddenly falling over dead in the streets.



Now this is before it took root in other nations, especially in America. At some point the "VACCINATED" Chinese people who regularly flew to other nations, began to SHED this "GENE THERAPY" VARIANT upon others on the planes, airports, & other places. These same people came to America and they eventually died after they shed the "VARIANT" upon the American people.



Meanwhile the FAKE NEWS MEDIA were pushing FAKE NEWS that the Chinese Virus or "coronavirus" was killing people, when it fact it was the "GENE THERAPY" jab. This EXPERIMENTAL GENE THERAPY is being pushed by all the governments. There is an evil so evil, even the doctors and nurses who are warning people about the this EXPERIMENTAL GENE THERAPY jab don't even know how bad this will interact with a person's DNA. This is a completely NEW technology and many doctors and nurses are warning that everyone who has taken this jab will either be permanently disabled or it will eventually cause death. This jab does not stop changing the body's DNA and immunity.



The main adverse effect is that it places a "SPIKE PROTEIN" inside the heart and then eventually your own immune system will attack the heart and its own organs. Also your vaccinated body is shedding "DEADLY VARIANTS VIRUSES" These different "DEADLY VARIANTS" are a deadly mutated stage of the coronavirus or same as the deadly "SARS-COV-2 virus, just manufactured inside the host body, there is no cure for SARS-COV-2. The VACCINATED will spread and infect other VACCINATED people and if a person doesn't have immunity against a regular type of coronavirus it will be a severe type of the flu. This "DEADLY VARIANT" will mostly kill many people. Also note, the "DEADLY VARIANT" that is being created inside the VACCINATED will be deadly in a incubated time frame between 4 to 14 months, as far as 2 years. At some point the body will attack itself and the health condition of many will slowly be compromised until the host body dies.



Now for the SPIRITUAL side. God can intervene and turn this poisonous jab into a harmless jab. Thats why we need to keep praying fervently one for another. God has the final WORD when the death angel comes for us. We have an appointed day to die and God is in control of that day and hour that no man knows.