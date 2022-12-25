Rising Up To Meet God's Demands

Colossians 3:17-25 KJV

(17) And whatsoever ye do in word or deed, do all in the name of the Lord Jesus, giving thanks to God and the Father by him.

(18) Wives, submit yourselves unto your own husbands, as it is fit in the Lord.

(19) Husbands, love your wives, and be not bitter against them.

(20) Children, obey your parents in all things: for this is well pleasing unto the Lord.

(21) Fathers, provoke not your children to anger, lest they be discouraged.

(22) Servants, obey in all things your masters according to the flesh; not with eyeservice, as menpleasers; but in singleness of heart, fearing God:

(23) And whatsoever ye do, do it heartily, as to the Lord, and not unto men;

(24) Knowing that of the Lord ye shall receive the reward of the inheritance: for ye serve the Lord Christ.

(25) But he that doeth wrong shall receive for the wrong which he hath done: and there is no respect of persons.