Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Rising Up To Meet God's Demands
7 views
channel image
Glory Baptist Church
Published Yesterday |

Colossians 3:17-25 KJV

(17)  And whatsoever ye do in word or deed, do all in the name of the Lord Jesus, giving thanks to God and the Father by him.

(18)  Wives, submit yourselves unto your own husbands, as it is fit in the Lord.

(19)  Husbands, love your wives, and be not bitter against them.

(20)  Children, obey your parents in all things: for this is well pleasing unto the Lord.

(21)  Fathers, provoke not your children to anger, lest they be discouraged.

(22)  Servants, obey in all things your masters according to the flesh; not with eyeservice, as menpleasers; but in singleness of heart, fearing God:

(23)  And whatsoever ye do, do it heartily, as to the Lord, and not unto men;

(24)  Knowing that of the Lord ye shall receive the reward of the inheritance: for ye serve the Lord Christ.

(25)  But he that doeth wrong shall receive for the wrong which he hath done: and there is no respect of persons.

Keywords
parentsrespectobeyhonorsubmit

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket