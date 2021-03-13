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They Tried To Warn Us of the Commuinist takeover in 1984. The 4 steps to a takeover already fulfilled!
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230 views • March 13, 2021
Looks like all 4 steps for communist takeover have already succeeded, What was revealing to me was the part about free hand outs and promises of a Utopian world and the words NESARA and GESARA came to mind. Keep your mind on the Lord and stay locked and loaded!
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