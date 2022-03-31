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Dr. Li-Meng Yan - Wuhan Whistleblower Claims CCP Plan to Release Hemorrhagic Fever Bioweapon!!!
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90 views • March 31, 2022
Dr. Li-Meng Yan, Wuhan Whistleblower who claims to have intel directly from China says the Chinese Communist Party already conducted a trial run of their bioweapon release of Hemorrhagic Fever in December 2021.
Dr. Yan says her intelligence from China have advised there is evidence to support Gain of Function research on further bioweapon releases, and she will continue to speak up against these plans despite multiple threats on her life.
You can follow Dr. Yan's work and research on her Twitter and Gab accounts:
https://twitter.com/DrLiMengYAN1?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor
https://gab.com/DrLiMengYAN
Dr. Yan says her intelligence from China have advised there is evidence to support Gain of Function research on further bioweapon releases, and she will continue to speak up against these plans despite multiple threats on her life.
You can follow Dr. Yan's work and research on her Twitter and Gab accounts:
https://twitter.com/DrLiMengYAN1?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor
https://gab.com/DrLiMengYAN
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