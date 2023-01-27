Quo Vadis





Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for January 26, 2023.





Dear children, My Jesus loves you and expects much from you.





Do not allow ye anything or anyone to move you away from the path I have pointed out to you.





Do not be discouraged.





You live in the time of the great spiritual battle and the Lord needs you.





The plan of the enemies is to move you away from the truth.





They will attack the Eucharist to make you discourage and move you away from the truth.





Be watchful.





My Jesus is present in the Eucharist in Body, Blood, Soul and Divinity.





Do not allow ye the demon to deceive you and to take this non-negotiable truth from your hearts.





Whatever happens, stay with the teachings of the true Magisterium of the Church of My Jesus.





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





On Saturday, October 10, 1987, the Queen of Peace appeared, gave him a message, and asked the Pedro to write it down.





It is the first message to the public that Our Lady gave in Anguera.





The message follows below:





“I am the Queen of Peace and I want all my children be at my side to fight the great evil that could come to the world.





In order for this evil not to happen, you should pray and have faith.





My children, I desire the conversion of all as soon as possible.





The world is in great danger and to free you from this danger you need to pray, to convert and to believe in the Word of the Creator.





Praying you will find peace for the world.





My children, many of you go to Church, but do not go with a clean heart or go without faith.





Many go to show that they are Catholic.





That is a great error.





You need to follow one path: the Truth.





There are some that have not learned to forgive, but you need to forgive your neighbor.





Enmity is the work of Satan, and he is happy when he can separate a brother from another.





That is the reason that I ask with all my burning Heart: convert, pray and learn to forgive your neighbor.”





In this manner, the apparitions of Our Lady Queen of Peace began 35 years ago.





“She has never failed,” says the visionary.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GNfPxyzp9U8



