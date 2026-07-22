Through Wind, Storms & Tornadoes I will Weaken their Power 07/22/2026

Today we see that God has spoken through His Prophets to give us a warning. Here is a quote that was given to Dumitru Duduman: “Tell my people that I tried to wake them up through powerful storms, fires, floods and earthquakes, but even then, they would not wake up. This is why I will pour out my wrath when they least expect it”.

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